Local developer launches Twill Homes in Broken Arrow

Tulsa Property Group has launched its latest housing brand, Twill Homes.

Twill Centennial Crossing, the company's first Twill Homes development, is a new community of 158 leased single-family homes at 3401 N. Elm Ave. in Broken Arrow.

The residences offer high-end living with the convenience and accessibility of a rental.

"Twill Homes are designed to meet the housing needs of the community," Nathan Garrett, founding member and principal of Tulsa Property Group. "These homes offer the best of both worlds: the privacy and independence of a single-family home and the convenience of a rental community with onsite maintenance and management.

"Tulsans can finally enjoy the amenities of a luxury home at an affordable price without the noise of an upstairs neighbor."

Featuring one- two- and three-bedroom homes for rent, every residence in Twill Centennial Crossing has a private fenced-in backyard, covered parking and access to a resort-style pool and spa.

Located in a gated community, the units feature 10-foot ceilings, designer finishes, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, as well as full-size washers and dryers.

Twill will have a phase two in Broken Arrow. Twill Homes also will be expanding in the Tulsa metro. Twill Bailey Creek is under construction in Owasso, and plans are to build in other communities.

