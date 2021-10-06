Local design firm works with Ponca Tribe for installation of mural in center in Kay County town

Blue Star Integrative Studio, a tribally owned design firm in Tulsa, is working with the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma on its soon-to-open Hope and Recovery Center in White Eagle, a small town in Kay County.
Blue Star Integrative Studio recruited and partnered with Jeremy Fields, a Native artist and educator from the area, to add a mural to the space.
The ribbon cutting for the Hope and Recovery Center is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 12.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
