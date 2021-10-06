 Skip to main content
Local design firm works with Ponca Tribe for installation of mural in center in Kay County town
Local design firm works with Ponca Tribe for installation of mural in center in Kay County town

Hope and Recovery Center mural

Tulsa's Blue Star Integrative Studio partnered with Native artist Jeremy Fields to add a mural to the Hope and Recovery Center in White Eagle in Kay County.

Blue Star Integrative Studio, a tribally owned design firm in Tulsa, is working with the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma on its soon-to-open Hope and Recovery Center in White Eagle, a small town in Kay County.

Blue Star Integrative Studio recruited and partnered with Jeremy Fields, a Native artist and educator from the area, to add a mural to the space.

The ribbon cutting for the Hope and Recovery Center is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 12.

