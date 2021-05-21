Local consulting firm adds fundraising division to assist nonprofits

Tulsa-based Propeller Consulting has announced that it has launched a fundraising arm designed to assist nonprofit organizations with capital campaign strategy, annual giving plans and fundraising communications.

Leading Propeller Fundraising will be Meredith Poling, the company’s vice-president.

“Nonprofits have always been one of the main areas of focus at Propeller, and this expansion is very natural,” Propeller President Jesse Boudiette said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to launch Propeller Fundraising, which allows us to build on our long history of serving charitable causes through communications support and volunteer service to now offer fundraising strategy and capital campaign consulting in order to provide a holistic array of nonprofit services.”

Past nonprofit clients have included the Iron Gate, Family & Children Services, the Hille Foundation, Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, First Presbyterian Church, YWCA Tulsa, Discovery Lab, Oklahoma Voter Guide, OKVote, Foundation for Tulsa Schools, Tulsa’s Young Professionals, Tulsa City-County Library, Flight Night, Cathedral District, Holland Hall, Parkside Psychiatric Hospital, Tulsa Run and Saint Francis Tulsa Tough.