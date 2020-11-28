 Skip to main content
Local company wins national award an unprecedented third time

MESA, a Tulsa-based company that provides corrosion control solutions for a variety of industries, has won the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for the third time, the U.S. Department of Commerce has announced.

MESA, recognized in the small business category, is the only organization in history to receive the award more than twice.

The Baldrige Award is the nation’s highest award for performance excellence, recognizing U.S. organizations and businesses that have shown commitment to innovative solutions, visionary leadership and operational excellence.

Founded in 1979 by Terry May, MESA was one of 20 applicants and five recipients. It employs about 250 people nationwide.

