Local company wins $8.6 million federal contract

Tulsa's Tiger Natural Gas has secured a $8,676,795 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, Fort Belvoir, Va., for chemicals and chemical products.
Founded in 1991 as a minority and woman-owned Business, Tiger Natural Gas supplies natural gas and electricity to thousands of national retail chains, restaurants, manufacturers, hospitals, hotels and city, state and federal facilities.
