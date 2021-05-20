 Skip to main content
Local company wins $8.6 million federal contract
Tulsa's Tiger Natural Gas has secured a $8,676,795 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, Fort Belvoir, Va., for chemicals and chemical products.

Founded in 1991 as a minority and woman-owned Business, Tiger Natural Gas supplies natural gas and electricity to thousands of national retail chains, restaurants, manufacturers, hospitals, hotels and city, state and federal facilities.

