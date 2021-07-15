Local company helps raise $1.2 million for San Antonio medication start-up relocating to Tulsa

Helped by local firm Atento Capital, a San Antonio, Texas, medication management start-up company is moving to Tulsa.
PatchRx, which was founded by Andrew Aertker and Gavin Buchanan while they were students at Trinity University in San Antonio, has settled into a space at 36 Degrees North’s Camp II at 302 Reconciliation Way.
Aertker and Buchanan have relocated to Tulsa and they plan to hire between five to 10 new employees over the next six months, sourcing candidates primarily from the community.
The company recently announced a $1.2 million pre-seed capital round that was led by Tulsa-based Atento, with participation by Cortado Ventures, headquartered in Oklahoma City and the New York-based Gaingels Network.
PatchRx developed and patented the first universal smart pill bottle device to ensure that patients regularly take the right doses and help pharmacies play an active role in encouraging medication adherence.
Poor medication adherence can account for up to 25% of hospitalizations and about 125,000 deaths every year in the United States, according to the World Health Organization.
“When Gavin and I first met, his grandfather had recently passed away due to a medication non-adherence issue,” Aertker said in a statement. “And not long after, I was diagnosed with cancer and learned firsthand how overwhelming it could be to manage multiple prescriptions.
“From that point on, we were focused on easing the burden that patients and families feel from managing medications. After several successful early launches of our smart pill bottle caps and software platform, we’re thrilled to be taking our company to the next level in Tulsa.”
The company’s services notify users when to take medications and operate as an all-encompassing health tracker. Patients can also request refills from any PatchRx-registered pharmacy and collect rewards through the mobile app. Clinicians are notified when doses are missed, allowing for real-time monitoring of daily adherence.
PatchRx’s technology has been deployed by independent pharmacies and health systems in research studies across Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma, providing them with digital infrastructure to compete with national chains. The start-up expects to be working with up to 40 pharmacies by next month. PatchRx will use the capital to build out its enterprise software and national sales teams, helping to grow and introduce its platform to pharmacies across North America.
“Andrew and Gavin’s experiences with medication adherence prove that PatchRx isn’t just a business, it’s personal,” Michael Basch, managing partner at Atento Capital, said in a statement. “We’re glad to see PatchRx take its potential to drive patient outcomes to the next level, and we’re beyond excited they’re choosing to do it in Tulsa.”