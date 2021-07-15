Local company helps raise $1.2 million for San Antonio medication start-up relocating to Tulsa

“From that point on, we were focused on easing the burden that patients and families feel from managing medications. After several successful early launches of our smart pill bottle caps and software platform, we’re thrilled to be taking our company to the next level in Tulsa.”

The company’s services notify users when to take medications and operate as an all-encompassing health tracker. Patients can also request refills from any PatchRx-registered pharmacy and collect rewards through the mobile app. Clinicians are notified when doses are missed, allowing for real-time monitoring of daily adherence.

PatchRx’s technology has been deployed by independent pharmacies and health systems in research studies across Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma, providing them with digital infrastructure to compete with national chains. The start-up expects to be working with up to 40 pharmacies by next month. PatchRx will use the capital to build out its enterprise software and national sales teams, helping to grow and introduce its platform to pharmacies across North America.

“Andrew and Gavin’s experiences with medication adherence prove that PatchRx isn’t just a business, it’s personal,” Michael Basch, managing partner at Atento Capital, said in a statement. “We’re glad to see PatchRx take its potential to drive patient outcomes to the next level, and we’re beyond excited they’re choosing to do it in Tulsa.”

