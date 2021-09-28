Local company fast-tracks success with software used by nation's largest casinos

At a cost of $4.3 billion, Resorts World, which opened in June, is the most expensive resort property developed in Las Vegas. It includes a 117,000-square-foot casino and 59-story tower.

“I really just feel like we found a niche with the casinos,” Williams said. “The software is really neat and it solves a lot of problems for casinos.

“But the way we take care of our customers and the way we’re customer-oriented has an affect on our clients. They are almost advocates for us. They tell everybody us about us. We’ve had all this growth with one salesperson.”

Since the company’s inception in 2012, Casino Cash Trac has helped over 180 casinos across 22 states and the Virgin Islands to advance operations.

It is only a few years removed from earning consecutive-year recognition from Inc. 500 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Over the past three years, CCT has doubled its employee base (to about 45), and it forecasts the same growth over the next three years.

“What some of those really big (casino) names are doing for us … it’s not just the revenue they generate; it’s the name recognition that they generate,” Williams said.