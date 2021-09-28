Local company fast-tracks success with software used by nation's largest casinos

When it comes to gambling industry, Casino Cash Trac definitely is playing its cards right.
The Tulsa-based company, which provides software for casinos to manage their gaming and accounting operations, relocated four years ago to a new 4,800-square-foot headquarters at 7835 E. 106th St.
Now, it is enlarging that footprint with roughly a $1.7 million, two-story office building. The firm broke ground on the 6,500-square-foot structure Saturday.
“This is an expansion, kind of a start of a CCT campus, if you will,” said CCT co-founder and CEO Kurt Williams, whose company also rents the top floor of a nearby building.
Some of the largest casinos in the United States use CCT’s platform, Casino Insight, which uses transactional reporting and analytical tools designed to streamline and automate cage operations, revenue audit processes and operations analysis.
The platform offers full integration with most casino management, food and beverage and hotel systems, as well as most cash dispensers, kiosks and other bank machines.
CCT’s largest clients are Winstar World Casino (Thackerville); the recently rebranded Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (Highland, Calif.); Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Conn.) and Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.
At a cost of $4.3 billion, Resorts World, which opened in June, is the most expensive resort property developed in Las Vegas. It includes a 117,000-square-foot casino and 59-story tower.
“I really just feel like we found a niche with the casinos,” Williams said. “The software is really neat and it solves a lot of problems for casinos.
“But the way we take care of our customers and the way we’re customer-oriented has an affect on our clients. They are almost advocates for us. They tell everybody us about us. We’ve had all this growth with one salesperson.”
Since the company’s inception in 2012, Casino Cash Trac has helped over 180 casinos across 22 states and the Virgin Islands to advance operations.
It is only a few years removed from earning consecutive-year recognition from Inc. 500 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Over the past three years, CCT has doubled its employee base (to about 45), and it forecasts the same growth over the next three years.
“What some of those really big (casino) names are doing for us … it’s not just the revenue they generate; it’s the name recognition that they generate,” Williams said.
A couple of years ago, the The Palazzo at the Venetian (Las Vegas) became a client.
“What happens is when other casinos hear about that, they say ‘if you can do San Manuel and Venetian and Palazzo and Mohegan Sun, you can definitely take care of us.’ That’s where the growth is coming from.
“It’s really cool that right here in Tulsa, Oklahoma, we have a software solution that is at all these properties across the country. And we’re growing fast and we’re bringing jobs to here and we’re hiring here in Oklahoma.”