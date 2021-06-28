Local company developing $12 million hotel at Tulsa International Airport

A Tulsa-based company is planning a new $12 million hotel at Tulsa International Airport.
The former Clarion Inn, which closed in March 2020, is being razed to make room for about a 100-unit, Hilton-branded hotel being developed by Promise Hotels.
"The Clarion basically served its needs," Promise Hotels President and CEO Pete Patel said. "It was built in 1964. We're going to have a new product there with a fresh brand. It will definitely help serve the need for travelers at the airport for the next 40 to 60 years."
Promise Hotels, which operated the Clarion for about 10 years, also owns the Hilton Garden Inn, across the street from the proposed hotel.
The new, four-story facility will be either a Hampton Inn or a Home2 Suites and feature meeting rooms, a swimming pool and fitness center, Patel said.
Demolition on the Clarion is set to be finished by Aug. 1, Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa International Airport, said this month at a meeting of the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.
Construction on the new hotel is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022, with completion expected in 2023, Patel said.
"The Home2 Suites brand has a little bit of an extended stay component, and I think the extended stay hotels throughout the pandemic did very well," Patel said of the selection process. "We want to make sure we have the best offerings at the hotel. We still haven't fully decided but we will shortly."
A recent survey by San Francisco-based Destination Analysts found that more than four in 10 Americans now say that the United States is more than 70% back to normal for leisure activities, up from 26.8% in April.
According to the survey, three quarters of American travelers will take at least one vacation or getaway over the next three months. In this same time frame, 15.3% will take a business trip and 7.5% will travel for a conference or convention.
"The industry went through a tough year," Patel said of the hospitality sector. "But there's going to be a strong rebound as travel gets back. Business travel will take a little longer but leisure travel is strong now."