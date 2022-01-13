Local company buys tool firm with pair of Ohio locations

A locally based distributor of metalworking and other industrial products has acquired a tool company based in Toledo, Ohio.

BlackHawk Industrial on Wednesday announced the purchase of Pinnacle Tool & Supply, which has a second location in Cleveland, Ohio.

Details of the transaction weren't disclosed.

Pinnacle Tool & Supply has a long-standing reputation as a highly technical, value-added distributor in the cutting tool and abrasive space. In addition to the Pinnacle name, the company also operates under the brands W. Lewis Sales and Industrial Metalworking Supply in Solon, Ohio.

"Over the past several years we have worked tirelessly to increase our national exposure and are all very proud of how far we’ve come," John Mark, president and CEO of Blackhawk, said in a statement.

"This acquisition is another strategic move to extend our market presence in the region and offer our unique capabilities to serve our customers’ mission critical production needs."

