Local co-working facility to provide free shared office space Aug. 8-12

A local shared office space is celebrating International Coworking Day on Tuesday by offering free working all week at its downtown location.

The Root Coworking, 110 S. Hartford Ave., will share its space Monday through Friday. All participants need to do is check in at the front desk.

"We are very proud of the collaborative community we’ve built at The Root, and we are excited to celebrate International Coworking Day all week long," Root founder Ben Von Drehle said in a statement. "International Coworking Day is a great opportunity for anyone who has been curious about coworking to come test drive our space for a free week."

In late 2021, The Root Coworking opened a 15,000-square-foot expansion, bumping to 25,000 square feet the Hartford footprint for the company, which was co-founded by Von Drehle in late 2019.