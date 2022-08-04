Local businesses prepare for annual sales tax holiday

Crystal Craig is ready for Friday.

As the manager at C&J School Uniforms near 51st Street and Memorial Drive, Craig has brought in extra staff and stocked up on skirts, jumpers, slacks and collared shirts in advance of the annual state sales tax holiday that starts Friday.

She’s also bringing in some extra supplies, including coloring sheets and trivia games, specifically for the youngest shoppers who might not be enthusiastic at the prospect of shopping for school clothes.

“We want back-to-school shopping to be fun and not a chore,” Craig said. “I’m a parent, and I remember having to do school shopping with my children. Mine weren’t uniforms, but it still was never something they looked forward to.

“I don’t want this to be a chore.”

From 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oklahoma shoppers do not have to pay sales tax on certain items.

Most clothing and shoes that cost less than $100 are exempt from state, city, county and local sales taxes. That does not include accessories, special clothing or footwear designed specifically for athletic activity.

The tax break also extends to eligible items ordered online during that window, even if delivery is after the fact. However, it does not extend to items put on layaway.

The sales-tax holiday weekend comes amid a time of surging inflation.

Consumer prices have soared 9.1% over the past year, the biggest yearly increase since 1981. The Labor Department’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 11.3% in June from a year earlier.

Along with extra staff and child-friendly accommodations, C&J School Uniforms will also have extra registers open to accommodate the anticipated uptick in business. Those registers and counter space became available after the store decided to stop accepting uniform pieces on consignment, Craig said.

“Covid had a lot to do with that decision,” she said. “There’s not a lot we could do about that, though, as people couldn’t even try on in the store for so long, much less sell or buy used clothes. We just couldn’t at that point. Once all of our consignment inventory was gone, it was too much to bring back and start over again.”

Meanwhile, four miles to the south of Craig, Jessica McNeal and her staff at Once Upon a Child are still accepting consignment pieces by appointment while preparing for this weekend.

“We’ve already had people coming in looking for coats and jackets for the fall,” she said. “We’re trying to get the long-sleeved shirts and pants out on the racks for the school-aged kids and teenagers.”

The child-centric consignment shop at 8929 S. Memorial Drive is currently short-staffed, so similar to C&J School Uniforms, it will not be open extra hours this weekend. Instead, McNeal and her employees have put in overtime to prepare for the upcoming sales tax holiday, including filling the sales floor to capacity with clothes, shoes and other necessities for babies and children.

“We would look a lot different if we were at full capacity staffing,” she said. “We’re hurting because we want to be open more to be able to reach more customers.

“I have a strong team, but they can only work so many hours.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

