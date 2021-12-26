Local business sector ripe with successes in 2021

An electric vehicle maker energized the area with a proposal to build a huge factory in northeast Oklahoma.
Amazon made another large commitment to the area, and Tulsa International Airport took flight by booking many new nonstop destinations.
These were among the business stories that helped mitigate the mega-jolt to the local economy delivered by COVID-19 a year earlier.
The Tulsa World, in consultation with Kian Kamas, executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, and Terry Simonson, director of government affairs for Tulsa County, has chosen the top 10 local business stories of 2021.
In no particular order, here they are.
Tulsa metropolitan area hits 1 million in population
It was announced in May that the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area had reached a population of 1,006,411. Kamas said the news reflects positive and accelerating economic momentum built via major regional investments, strong job growth and innovative efforts such as the Tulsa Remote program.
“Additionally, reaching this milestone is critical to ongoing business development efforts, as companies and site location consultants often use a 1 million population as a benchmark for determining which cities to consider for major jobs projects,” she said.
Future Canoo presence in Pryor, Tulsa
In June, electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo announced plans to build a $400 million plant at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, creating 2,000 jobs.
In November, the company said it was partnering with the Tulsa-based George Kaiser Family Foundation to add a technology hub and software development center in Tulsa, generating 375 more jobs.
Canoo CEO Tony Aquila said linking with GKFF will help in the “transformation of Tulsa into a vibrant and inclusive economy while helping us with recruiting, education and diversity of our workforce.”
Comeback for airline industry
Among the hardest hit by COVID-19 was the airline sector, which watched its passenger count drop by about 95 percent during the pandemic’s strongest foothold.
But thanks in large part to government assistance and coronavirus vaccinations, the aviation industry has gained altitude.
Tulsa International Airport (TUL) added nine new nonstop destinations in 2021 (seven after Breeze Airways removed New Orleans and San Antonio. TUL’s total of 24 nonstop routes is its highest number since 2008 (26).
In addition, to support TUL operations, the city and county each committed $7 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace an air traffic control tower built 60 years ago.
Amazon delivers … again
The online retail king announced in May that it planned to build a 270,000-square-foot operations facility in Tulsa, creating at least 200 full- and part-time jobs.
The center will be Amazon’s third outlet in Tulsa. It opened a 60,000-square-foot delivery station in the summer of 2019 and a fulfillment center in 2020.
Food desert mitigation
The 16,500-square-foot Oasis Fresh Market opened in May on North Peoria Avenue.
Backed by major public investments and boosted by metropolitan statistical area Rose Washington and others, it helped reduce the number of Tulsa residents who live in food deserts.
In Tulsa City Council District 1, where it is located, 93% of the population has limited access to fresh, affordable and quality food, compared to 19% of other Tulsans, data show.
In a climate of division, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the store is a reminder of “what we accomplish when we focus on what we can do working together.”
Build it and they will come
Despite the pandemic, downtown revitalization thrived in 2021, reshaping the skyline and the city’s future prospects.
In April, the Tulsa World reported that more than $264.5 million has been poured into projects completed downtown in the past five years. Add projects planned or under construction, and that five-year number exceeds $816.4 million, the city said.
The 260,000-square-foot WPX building, Oklahoma Museum of Pop Culture and the long-awaited, $125 million Santa Fe Square are among some of the projects taking shape. Targeted for construction next year is a mixed-used project that will include a downtown grocery store.
“The area where we have the greatest opportunity for density that can be an economic driver and benefit the entire city from a sales tax generation standpoint is downtown,” Bynum told the Tulsa World this spring. ““That’s where it makes the most sense. So there is a snowball effect that has occurred where each additional investment leads to more.”
Rebuilding of
a more resilient and equitable economy
Kamas notes that investments across multiple, intertwined programs, including the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator at Moton, Tulsa’s Financial Empowerment Center, and the deployment of federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funds are clear signs that the city backs long-term strategies necessary for building and rebuilding a more resilient and equitable economy.
Tulsa’s federally funded ERAP, administered by the nonprofit Restore Hope, distributed more than $20.5 million in rent and utilities to Tulsa zip codes.
“Far too many Tulsans remain out of the workforce, or are trapped in a cycle of poverty driven by an inability to access quality, full-time employment with benefits,” Kamas said. “Through the creation of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, Tulsa has a powerful tool in these efforts, and we look forward to advancing and our growing our work in the coming year as we seek to increase economic opportunity for all residents.”
Veterans Affairs hospital
Tulsa learned it would be home to a transformative Veterans Affairs hospital.
In October, officials gathered for a symbolic groundbreaking near Fourth Street and Houston Avenue to celebrate the $193 million project under the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed (CHIP-IN) for Veterans Act.
Set for completion in late 2024, the new complex will feature a 58-bed VA hospital, located on the current site of the Kerr and Edmondson state office buildings. New construction includes a psychiatric hospital owned by OSU and operated by the state of Oklahoma and a 436-bed parking garage owned and managed by the city of Tulsa.
Tulsa lands major EDA grant
A regional coalition headed by the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG) became one of 60 finalists to win a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) via its Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
Chosen from 529 applicants, the coalition will compete for more than $70 million in phase two, federal funds to back the Tulsa Regional Advance Mobility Corridor, which seeks to build on the region’s historic manufacturing and aerospace strengths to compete globally for job growth in advanced aerial mobility and electric vehicles.
Route 66 addition
Developer Chris Ellison unveiled the $60 million NOMA (North of Market) project in November, giving a much-needed boost to the Mother Road east of downtown.
Slated to open in 2023, the mixed-used endeavor will include 256 apartments, 11,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a central neighborhood gathering space.
