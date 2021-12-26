Local business sector ripe with successes in 2021

Tulsa’s federally funded ERAP, administered by the nonprofit Restore Hope, distributed more than $20.5 million in rent and utilities to Tulsa zip codes.

“Far too many Tulsans remain out of the workforce, or are trapped in a cycle of poverty driven by an inability to access quality, full-time employment with benefits,” Kamas said. “Through the creation of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, Tulsa has a powerful tool in these efforts, and we look forward to advancing and our growing our work in the coming year as we seek to increase economic opportunity for all residents.”

Veterans Affairs hospital

Tulsa learned it would be home to a transformative Veterans Affairs hospital.

In October, officials gathered for a symbolic groundbreaking near Fourth Street and Houston Avenue to celebrate the $193 million project under the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed (CHIP-IN) for Veterans Act.