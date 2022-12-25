Local business scene in 2022 replete with achievement

An indoor Ferris wheel, birdie putts from Justin Thomas and congratulations from the president of the United States all have something in common with the city of Tulsa.

Each was part of the city’s economic development narrative this past year.

The Tulsa World — in consultation with several local leaders — has chosen the top 10 local business stories of 2022.

In no particular order, here they are.

Tulsa moves toward diversifying regional economy

Tulsa was among 21 cities awarded a Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration. President Joe Biden praised the winners during an online event in September. The award will provide close to $40 million in federal funding to help spur the growth of the advanced mobility industry. A broad coalition of regional partners will spearhead a series of projects designed to ultimately elevate Tulsa’s position as a leader in the growth of the electrification of ground and air transportation.

A bite of the Big Apple

In November, Tulsa International Airport (TUL) gained a nonstop flight (American Airlines) to New York City.

It marked the first nonstop flight to the New York metro since United Airlines flew into Newark, New Jersey, in late 2014.

“Not only is (New York) the financial center of the United States, but it also is the cultural and arts center,” Jeff Stava, a board member of the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, said in September. “For Tulsans, it’s a huge opportunity to get to New York and participate in all New York has to offer. For companies that are on the stock exchange, for investment bankers, this has been a huge barrier for Tulsa.”

Major retailers build/rebuild here

Tulsa recruited a North Dakota-based retailer, Scheels, to invest $132 million into a sporting goods store, which is under construction at the site of a former Sears building at Woodland Hills Mall. Scheels — which counts a 65-foot, indoor Ferris wheel among its main attractions — is expected to employ more than 400 people during peak season and help rejuvenate the 71st Street shopping corridor in south Tulsa.

Also breaking ground earlier this year was Costco, which is building its second outlet in the city. The roughly 200,000-square-foot facility will be at the northeast corner of 46th Street North and U.S. 169.

Historic buildings revitalized

After years of dormancy, several major historic sites are moving toward redevelopment: the Laura Dester site in the Pearl District, the Sinclair Building downtown, the Evans-Fintube site in Greenwood and the former Morton Hospital in the Dunbar neighborhood.

Construction has started on the Laura Dester and Sinclair sites, both of which will add critically needed affordable housing. Demolition of non-historic structures on the Morton site began in early December, paving the way for the city and PartnerTulsa to advance work with the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation on the Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator at Morton. Negotiations on the redevelopment of the Evans-Fintube site are progressing with Team Alchemy, the project’s developer.

Opening of Gilcrease Expressway

After nearly two years of construction, the roughly $340 million Gilcrease Expressway opened.

The new turnpike will facilitate travel between Interstate 44 and U.S. 412 across the Arkansas River 4 miles west of downtown Tulsa. A total of 22 bridges are part of the expressway, which covers 5 miles.

“Opening the Gilcrease Expressway after decades of planning is a major opportunity for community and economic development in west Tulsa County,” Simonson wrote in an email. “As the expansion of the Creek Expressway years ago has proven, the Gilcrease has opened up one of the remaining areas of Tulsa County poised for the future.”

Tulsa region positions itself for major industrial development recruitment

“While the past several years have been marked by major announcements from American Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems, Navistar, Muncie, Greenheck, Amazon and others to invest in and expand their operations, Tulsa’s regional economic development leaders, in partnership with the state, have been increasingly aggressive in efforts to ensure the region can compete for a once-in-a-generation wave of major industrial projects,” Kamas wrote in an email. “With federal initiatives supporting an unprecedented wave of investment in major industrial facilities for the electric vehicle supply chain and chip manufacturing, Tulsa’s work to expand sites ready for these projects has the potential to transform the city, region and state.”

Those moves include the city securing a $50 million commitment that backs the establishment of 2,000 acres of industrial sites in east Tulsa. That complements a more than $20 million investment the U.S. Economic Development Administration will make in the Port of Inola.

“When taken with the powerhouse that is MidAmerica Industrial Park, the region is well-positioned to compete for projects that will advance Tulsa’s position as a leader in the advanced mobility industry,” Kamas said.

Stage set for Greenwood transformation

After more than a yearlong community effort, the Planning Commission and City Council advanced the Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan, which will be supported by $2 million in the city budget. The city and PartnerTulsa will now move to establish governance structures to oversee the long-term development of the project, which will support development of Greenwood Plaza and further strengthen the home of the nation’s largest Juneteenth celebration. More than 700 housing units also are scheduled to be built.

Airport development to take flight

A pair of large projects brewing at Tulsa International Airport will position the facility for expansion and nonstop commercial international travel.

One is a new air traffic control tower, which will rise to about 250 feet, roughly 100 feet taller than the existing tower. The other is a proposed $27.5 million federal inspection services facility that an airport official said could be completed in late 2025 or early 2026.

The tower is expected to lead to the expansion of hangars and tenant areas. The federal terminal will allow the airport to market global commercial flights.

Fore! the greater good

Justin Thomas rallied from seven shots back to win the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

More impressive for Tulsa than the comeback was the economic windfall, which was estimated at $157.7 million, the most lucrative event in the city’s history.

Commitment to support housing development and address homelessness

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced during his State of the City address an initiative to invest $500 million in housing in the next two years as part of a strategy to eliminate homelessness.

“In a year when Tulsa saw major progress on housing developments across the city, this challenge serves as a rallying cry for the city and its partners to continue to innovate around solutions that will ensure all Tulsans have access to safe, quality and affordable housing, particularly those who face the most challenges,” Kamas said.

