Local business executives to be featured next month at TYPROS network event

Leaders from a variety of business sectors will be featured at a networking event called All Access being hosted next month by TYPROS (Tulsa’s Young Professionals).

All Access will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at The Summit, 15 W. Sixth St. in Tulsa.

The event will allow participants to learn from the experience and expertise of local business founders and executives.

“As businesses are rebuilding from the effects of the pandemic, young professionals here in Tulsa are seeking to make real-world connections that are foundational for growth in an ever-changing workforce in an effort to develop their skills and enhance their careers,” David Tollette, interim executive director of TYPROS, said in a statement. “All Access is an amazing opportunity to expand your network and learn firsthand from some of Tulsa’s sharpest and most influential leaders.”

Guests scheduled for the event are Elliot Nelson, founder and CEO of McNellie’s Group; Elizabeth Ellison, former CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation and founder of Mother Road Market; Dana Weber, CEO of Webco Industries; Edna Martinson, co-founder of Boddle Learning; William Lowe, speaker and representative of the Muscogee Nation, and Clark Wheeler, chief of staff and general counsel of Francis Energy.

Tickets purchased for the event include exclusive access to the featured community leaders at The Summit as well as refreshments. More information and registration can be found at TYPROS.org/events.

Founded as an initiative of the Tulsa Regional Chamber in 2005, TYPROS was created to attract and retain young, creative talent to the Tulsa region.