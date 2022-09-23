Local aviation company doubles footprint with more than $3M expansion

A local aviation company spread its wings with more than a $3 million expansion it celebrated Friday.

Quality Aircraft Accessories, a Hartzell Aviation company and subsidiary of Hartzell Engine Tech, refurbished two outdated structures and bridged them with a new 13,000-square-foot addition, bringing the plant to 25,500 square feet at 5746 E. Apache St.

"We wanted to not only transform our facility but transform this business," QAA General Manager Brandon Stewart. "We were happy where we were ... but what this means for us long term and what we're trying to accomplish is having better products on the shelf, ready to turn quickly so that people aren't waiting to fly their birds.

"This expansion gives us that opportunity ... We can incorporate as much lean into our practices as possible. Moreover, we can provide more efficient processes, better systems to support all that and better data so that we know which direction to move."

Quality Aircraft Accessories is an FAA-approved repair station for general aviation parts and components. In addition, with approval by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the company meets the needs of the general aviation industry worldwide from its Tulsa base and smaller, sister facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The company is able to overhaul most piston engine and airframe accessories in-house and meet requirements for new, overhauled, exchanged, repaired, re-manufactured and serviceable accessories. It also serves aircraft owners and maintainers as the only factory-direct distribution channel for the entire family of HET (Hartzell Engine Tech) products and brands.

The Brian Woods-owned We Build Tulsa was the building contractor on the expansion. In Tulsa since 1999, the company, which employs about 40, was purchased about three years ago by Hartzell.

"What we really we saw here was a good business foundation," Keith Bagley, president of Hartzell Engine Tech, said of the acquisition. "Fast forward three years and here we are."

The aviation/aerospace sector is the second only to oil and gas in terms of economic impact in Oklahoma, generating $44 billion a year, according to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.

"One thing we're known for in Oklahoma is MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul)," said Grayson Ardies, director of aeronautics for the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission. "We keep airplanes flying. This company obviously has great experience in that.

"When the entire economy in the United States is down, people aren't buying new airplanes. We have our own downturns in the MRO sector, but airplanes still have to fly and you still have to maintain airplanes. So, that's why expansions like this are so important to specifically the general aviation organizations and the general aviation populace."