Local artist chosen to paint mural at Tulsa International Airport

The Oklahoma Arts Council's Art in Public Places program has chosen a Tulsa artist to paint a mural at Tulsa International Airport.
Alexander Tamahn began his work Wednesday an "Oklahoma Welcomes You" mural in concourse B at the airport. He was among 29 Oklahoma artists who submitted ideas for the project, which is being led by the Oklahoma Arts Council in collaboration with the Office of Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust (TAIT).
The roughly 8-foot-by-23-foot mural is tied to the new state brand and logo unveiled by Pinnell in 2020.
"I am honored and absolutely thrilled to have my work make one of the first impressions travelers to the State of Oklahoma will experience," Tamahn said in a statement. "I hope they will appreciate the beauty here and will take from it the joy and good energy that went into creating this new work of art.”
Pinnell also serves as Secretary of tourism, wildlife and culture.
"Oklahoma is a creative and innovative state, and through this mural project we are ensuring visitors have that impression of us from the moment they step off an airplane," he said in a statement. "Our new state brand and logo were designed to reflect Oklahoma’s enterprising spirit and its vibrant culture. Alexander’s interpretation of the new state brand does a marvelous job of conveying this.”
Amber Sharples is executive director of the Oklahoma Arts Council.
"… Alexander brought a thoughtful approach to his concept, where the state logo as the sun is a powerful metaphor for renaissance and renewal, welcoming visitors while reminding Oklahomans of the home they love," she said in a statement.
In addition to emphasizing Oklahoma’s diverse ecological regions in his design, Tamahn said he incorporated an aesthetic similar to traditional quilt patterns, one in which he sees similarities to the military-inspired star at the center of the new state logo.
"I wanted the composition to include vivid, complementary colors that spoke the beauty and diversity of the land here in Oklahoma," he said, citing his research for the project into the nuance of quilts.
The "Oklahoma Welcomes You," message will be seen by the nearly 2,500 travelers who pass through concourse B every day.
"We believe by providing the space to highlight a local Tulsa artist and showcasing their talent is a wonderful asset to our airport, our community, and the state as a whole," TAIT CEO Alexis Higgins said in a statement.
"The mural itself will be able to provide our travelers with a quick glimpse into what they can expect to see in Oklahoma when they arrive: beautiful terrains, diverse landscapes, and most importantly, Oklahoma hospitality that you can only understand once you have visited."