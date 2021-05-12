Local artist chosen to paint mural at Tulsa International Airport

Amber Sharples is executive director of the Oklahoma Arts Council.

"… Alexander brought a thoughtful approach to his concept, where the state logo as the sun is a powerful metaphor for renaissance and renewal, welcoming visitors while reminding Oklahomans of the home they love," she said in a statement.

In addition to emphasizing Oklahoma’s diverse ecological regions in his design, Tamahn said he incorporated an aesthetic similar to traditional quilt patterns, one in which he sees similarities to the military-inspired star at the center of the new state logo.

"I wanted the composition to include vivid, complementary colors that spoke the beauty and diversity of the land here in Oklahoma," he said, citing his research for the project into the nuance of quilts.

The "Oklahoma Welcomes You," message will be seen by the nearly 2,500 travelers who pass through concourse B every day.

"We believe by providing the space to highlight a local Tulsa artist and showcasing their talent is a wonderful asset to our airport, our community, and the state as a whole," TAIT CEO Alexis Higgins said in a statement.