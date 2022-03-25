Local American Airlines employees work on flying tribute to Medal of Honor recipients

American Airlines employees at its maintenance base in Tulsa recently paid homage to the country's military heroes through work on a special project.

The airline on Thursday night unveiled a livery called "Flagship Valor," a flying tribute dedicated to recipients of the Medal of Honor, the highest award for military valor in action. The plane was wrapped by team members at Tech Ops-Tulsa and flown to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for a ceremony.

The aircraft reveal coincided with the National Medal of Honor Museum, a partner of American, breaking ground Friday on a new site in Arlington, Texas. Scheduled to open in 2024, the 101,000-square-foot facility will encompass 25,000 square feet of exhibition galleries, an education center, conference and event space, and an outdoor amphitheater for ceremonies.

James Roberts III, an aircraft painter employed close to 11 years at Tech Ops-Tulsa, assisted on Flagship Valor.

"Not everyone can come home for the holidays or come home for anniversaries or birthdays or special events," he said. "Knowing that my employer has taken the time and is spending the money and the effort to pay tribute to those who have done so much for us, it does mean a lot to me that we honor their sacrifice."

On the body of the Airbus A321 aircraft are the words courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism and citizenship. They are the six values embodied in the Medal of Honor and its recipients. The silhouettes symbolize the seven major military conflicts that have occurred since the medal was created by President Abraham Lincoln in 1861.

Inside the aircraft, customers will be able to scan QR codes for access to information about the Medal of Honor and its honorees. Of the more than 40 million Americans who have served in the United States Armed Forces since the Civil War, fewer than 4,000 have been awarded the medal.

Fort Worth-based American employs about 5,200 people at Tech Ops-Tulsa, the largest commercial aviation maintenance base in the world.

