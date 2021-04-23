Local advisory firm produces mini-series highlighting impact of SBA loans during pandemic

A Small Business Administration advisory firm in Tulsa has produced a mini-series showcasing the positive impact of the SBA's loan programs.

Baker Lewis will premiere in season one of the SBA Roadshow at 6:30 p.m. Monday at a private event at 36 Degrees North, 36 E. Cameron St.

After the series' launch, the public can access the show on YouTube or on the SBA Roadshow website at www.sbaroadshow.com.

The series follows company co-founder and CEO Dustin Baker on a cross-country trek as he visits small businesses that benefited from SBA and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the COVID-19 pandemic and the banks who helped them.

Season two, premiering this summer, will follow Baker through Colorado and Utah as he visits more small businesses impacted by SBA loans.

In 2020, Baker Lewis shifted from its regular consulting practice to help 51 small businesses secure PPP loans for a total of $7.3 million, with loan sizes ranging from $2,000 to $884,000.

In season one, Baker starts in Oklahoma and heads east, interviewing 11 businesses and SBA lenders on his way through Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Illinois.