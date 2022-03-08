Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation commemorates International Women's Day

The Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation (LTFF) launched a scholarship program and community art installation Tuesday in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

Through an interactive floral display on the patio of Mother Road Market, patrons can recognize notable women and contribute to a scholarship program supporting the women of Kitchen 66 and Cocina 66, English and Spanish-speaking incubator programs that provide training and resources for Tulsa food entrepreneurs.

During March, persons can make a suggested donation of $5 for a flower and place it on the wall with a special note to recognize important women in their life. LTFF will match the community donations to support the women entering the 2022 Fall Launch Programs of Kitchen 66 and Cocina 66.

Sami Cooper owns the Big Dipper at Mother Road Market and is a Kitchen 66 graduate.

"I discovered the benefits of the Kitchen 66 Launch Program at a time when I was ready for my business to grow," Cooper said in a statement. "This education program gave me the knowledge and tools to take my business concept to the next level."

Tuesday's project was unveiled by Cooper and LTFF board member Kathy Taylor, who also serves as Dean of the Collins College of Business at the University of Tulsa and founding member of VEST, a network for expanding the pipeline of women in positions of influence. All women in attendance were invited to place inaugural flowers on the wall to officially dedicate the installation.

"Women play a crucial role across industries, sectors and career levels," Elizabeth Frame Ellison, president and CEO of LTFF, said in a statement. "Honoring women in the community helps to empower those currently in the workforce and inspires our next generation of daughters, nieces and sisters just as my mom’s career inspired me.

Since opening LTFF's Mother Road Market in November 2018, women participants in the nonprofit's Kitchen 66 and Cocina 66 programs have generated more than $500,000 in sales revenue.

This year's International Women's Day theme, "Break The Bias," is focused on imagining a gender equal world, free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

