Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, city jumpstart Tulsa Market District improvements along Route 66

The project is scheduled to begin immediately and be completed in about a year.

Funding is through a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to renovate the stretch of Route 66 from just north of East 12th Street to East 10th Street off of Lewis Avenue and from South Yorktown to South Atlanta off 11th Street (Route 66). Funding will be provided at no interest to the city, and LTFF will be reimbursed up to the amount spent on the project over time by sales taxes generated within the district. The city and LTFF will coordinate the projects to hasten their commencement and minimize the interruptions caused by construction.

“The city of Tulsa on a project like this, we can create TIF districts all day long,” Bynum said. “But the only way a TIF district works is if people are investing in it and increasing the property values, which develops the funds that can go back into the project.

“… Everybody wins in Tulsa when we are investing in Route 66 and bringing more people from the world right here to the center part of our community.”

LTFF seeks to decrease barriers for people to attain their goals, and it specializes in building equity through entrepreneurship, particularly in the food and retail sectors.