Liquid fertilizer, steel freight help push Tulsa Port of Catoosa to record June

Boosted by strong shipments of liquid fertilizer and steel, the Tulsa Port of Catoosa posted its best waterborne tonnage numbers for June in the facility’s 51-year history.

A total of 256,273 tons of freight went through the port last month, Port Director David Yarbrough said. Besides being the highest tonnage for June since the port was established in 1971, this June was also its biggest month since April 2019, he said.

“Mainly, the increased demand right now in liquid fertilizer is directly related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the high price of natural gas in Europe versus here,” he said. “It’s like 10 times higher per BTU (British thermal unit) there versus here.

“Natural gas is a big component of manufacturing fertilizer.”

The port is part of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, which is 445 miles long and runs from the port to the Mississippi River. Operated by the Army Corps of Engineers, it supports economic activity across a 12-state region.

June’s tonnage was shipped via 131 barges, many of which were carrying steel.

“The reason those numbers were up is because steel prices were down in the first quarter of 2022, and a lot of industries that consume steel bought and have filled their inventory. …

“Our folks who operate our main dock, they are dealing with a lot of folks who are ordering steel because of the lowest prices we’ve seen in several years,” Yarbrough said.

“That’s a return of a commodity to the water in numbers that we haven’t seen since probably before the 2019 flood.”

Agricultural freight such as soybeans and wheat also have been moving well, Yarbrough said.

“You usually see good numbers going out in June for soybeans and wheat, but the last few years, the river conditions haven’t been good. The river was open and reliable in the month of June (this year) as opposed to previous years, where we might have had floods or pandemics.

“The ag volumes as far as exports were kind of a resumption of normalcy. The thing to be aware of on the grain side is that we have had a really bad drought and we don’t know if those numbers will stay up.”

The record annual tonnage for the Tulsa Port of Catoosa is 2,702,464, which occurred in 2012. Through June of this year, the facility is at 1,020,188 tons and trending toward 2 million for the past 12 months, Yarbrough said.

“We think it’s going to be a good year,” he said. “With steel prices being down, I’m encouraged that that’s going to continue to be a good contributor to our volume. Our export fertilizer market is going to stay strong through the end of the year, too.”

Governed by the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority, the port derives only “pennies per ton” from water freight, not enough to cover routine maintenance, Yarbrough said. But it is backed by a 2,000-acre industrial park with more than 70 companies.

“The businesses that we support and lease property from us — and the jobs that are created as a result of us — are why we’re here,” Yarbrough said. “We’re not a private for-profit. We don’t have shareholders to please. The reason the Port Authority is here is for jobs, for economic benefit.

“We want to make sure that the waterway is always going to be the most economical way to ship some of these goods so that the industries will continue to want to lease property from us and invest in infrastructure to handle those things. We want steel. We want grain. We want fertilizer to flow through us.”

