Limited Time Only Market to spotlight women-owned businesses in March

Limited Time Only Market, located in the Shops at Mother Road Market, will feature all women-owned businesses during March in honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on Monday.
A public grand opening is Friday.
"At Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, we seek to decrease barriers for entrepreneurs," Elizabeth Frame Ellison, president and CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, said in a statement.
"POC (people of color) and female entrepreneurs statistically have more barriers to success starting a business than their white male counterparts. That’s why LTFF wanted to focus on these specific categories of entrepreneurs at LTO/MKT. People who have been consistently disadvantaged in pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams deserve an extra spotlight."
The month-long, curated takeover will spotlight more than two dozen feature businesses and artists. LTFF also will launch an interactive community art project on Monday. Floral displays will be featured throughout Tulsa to highlight the important role of women and celebrate their achievements.