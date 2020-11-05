`Lights, camera, action': Tulsa business serves as venue for movie scene

Tulsa-born filmmaker John Swab is listed by IMDb (Internet Movie Database) as an executive producer on "Unplugging." After noticing the Littlefield space on the company's website, he contacted sister-in-law and Littlefield employee Julie Swab about his interest in scouting the venue for the movie, Sam Littlefield said.

About two years ago, the advertising firm spent roughly $250,000 renovating its space.

"If we are going to spend the majority of our week and our lives in a work space, we thought that it's pretty important to make it a great space to get out of bed and come into work every day," Littlefield said.

In the company's office is a large, white wall on which a New York Times word scramble is displayed daily, he said.

"I guess the entire movie crew was absolutely fascinated by that," Littlefield said. "Between shots they were playing that game, and they absolutely loved the space."

A rental fee of $500 was paid for use of the space, he said.

"The thrilling part of it for us … is the fact that you have a bunch of big shots from Los Angeles and Hollywood coming in, and they are mesmerized and excited about our space," Littlefield said. "It doesn't get any better than that."

