LIFE Senior Services gets aging services recognition from Great Place to Work, Fortune magazine

Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored Tulsa-based LIFE Senior Services as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services.

A nonprofit United Way organization, LIFE Senior Services is recognized as one of the Top 25 on the small-midsize company list. The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees across Great Place to Work-certified organizations.

"LIFE exists to help seniors age in place, with dignity," Eileen Bradshaw, president and CEO of LIFE Senior Services, said in a statement. "We couldn’t do this without a caring committed staff. This award recognizes the fact that our team’s commitment and compassion really do make LIFE a great place to work. It’s their honor.”

Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of LIFE's team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, fairness of workplace decisions and camaraderie among the team.

