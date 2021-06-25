Lease agreement for American Airlines' facility to be transferred to new municipal authority

A lease from an American Airlines facility is moving under a new municipal umbrella.

The newly formed Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity on Thursday approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of the company’s Brake and Wheel Center, also known as the Wheel and Brake Center, from the city to TAEO.

“This is part of our broader effort to consolidate key economic development assets under the TAEO umbrella, so that we can professionally manage them and then ultimately realize those revenues to support our economic development work,” Kian Kamas, the city’s chief of economic development said at a special meeting of the TAEO.

Formed earlier this year to streamline the city’s economic development arm, TAEO officially launches July 1.

The reorganization merges the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, Tulsa Industrial Authority, Tulsa Parking Authority and Economic Development Commission into a single authority.