Leadership Tulsa sponsoring daily 'Good News' segments next week

Ed Sharrer, Leadership Tulsa marketing director, said the initiative is "kind of a placeholder" for the organization's "Good News Summit," which had been held in 2018 and 2019.

The Good News Summit brought together several hundred community members for opportunities to network and highlight collaborations occurring across the city.

That in-person event was planned for fall of 2020, but had to be cancelled because of the pandemic, he said.

"We thought that a very small bite-size bit of good news would help ... since we could not have the Good News Summit," he said.

Sharrer said Leadership Tulsa's aim is to return to a large-scale, in-person event but that if next week's effort "proves to resonate with people, we'd be happy to adopt as well" by having more of them.

Each day’s Facebook live stream will also be available for later viewing.

For more than 40 years, Leadership Tulsa has been providing community leadership development programs, according to its website.