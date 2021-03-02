Leadership Tulsa sponsoring daily 'Good News' segments next week

Leadership Tulsa will sponsor a daily "Good News" live segment on its Facebook page highlighting several Tulsa organizations and companies next week.
The daily, 15-minute segments will be streamed on Leadership Tulsa's Facebook page from noon-12:15 p.m., March 8-12.
"Each day, we'll share the stories of two Tulsa organizations who achieved positive results in 2020 in spite of the immense challenges we all faced," the organization said in an email.
Participating organizations are:
• ACTION Tulsa
• Fulton Street Books & Coffee
• Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy/FarmBar
• Silhouette Sneakers & Art
• St. Francis Health System
• Tulsa County Election Board
• Tulsa Drillers
• Tulsa Farmers’ Market
• Tulsa Parks
• YWCA Tulsa
"No sign-ups, no registration, no forgetting your mute button ... just tune in and get your daily 15 minutes of good news!" Leadership Tulsa said.
Ed Sharrer, Leadership Tulsa marketing director, said the initiative is "kind of a placeholder" for the organization's "Good News Summit," which had been held in 2018 and 2019.
The Good News Summit brought together several hundred community members for opportunities to network and highlight collaborations occurring across the city.
That in-person event was planned for fall of 2020, but had to be cancelled because of the pandemic, he said.
"We thought that a very small bite-size bit of good news would help ... since we could not have the Good News Summit," he said.
Sharrer said Leadership Tulsa's aim is to return to a large-scale, in-person event but that if next week's effort "proves to resonate with people, we'd be happy to adopt as well" by having more of them.
Each day’s Facebook live stream will also be available for later viewing.
For more than 40 years, Leadership Tulsa has been providing community leadership development programs, according to its website.
The group was founded in 1973 as a joint project of the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce and the Junior League of Tulsa to help build the leadership capacities of Tulsa area professionals.
Leadership Tulsa Programs annually involve up to 200 adults representing a cross-section of the community who learn about the infrastructure, needs and resources of Tulsa and how to get involved to affect change.
Classes are chosen through a competitive selection process and participate in training and educational experiences focused on building leadership skills and understanding the community, the group said.