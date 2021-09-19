Leadership, cuisine, renovation lifting Summit Club to new heights

Club membership dropped by about 200 heading into the summer of 2020, but it has since risen to 1,700, where it is currently capped, Jordan said.

“It’s nice that the demand is that high,” he said. “The club’s visibility from where it was five years ago has come back to the forefront. … One of the things I’m seeing coming out of the pandemic that is really encouraging to me is that we feel like we have really raised the bar with the penthouse remodel.

“While Covid has really shredded this industry to pieces, I think that Tulsa, and Tulsa restaurateurs in general, still have a strong desire to put this place on the map as a culinary mecca. Doing our part of that is really what the goal was. I eventually want to be known as the best fine dining restaurant in the region, not just the state. I would say that we’re not too far off from that now.”

Bank of America Center building







Height: 412.01 feet







Floors: 32

Constructed: 1967