Leadership, cuisine, renovation lifting Summit Club to new heights

When your organization sits 30 stories high, it can be hard to raise the bar.
But Jared Jordan has met the challenge.
Since becoming general manager of the Summit Club in 2017, he has led a renaissance taking place on floors 30-32 of the Bank of America Center, 15 W. Sixth St.
Jordan has watched Executive Chef Bill Lyle, hired from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark., add panache to the cuisine. He also has overseen the expansion of staff and membership of the Summit Club, a private dining and social club that recently finished a 30,000-square-foot renovation.
The mid-July reopening of the 32nd-floor penthouse concluded the $6.5 million refurbishing of three floors of the Bank of America Center, the fifth tallest building in Tulsa and the ninth tallest in the state.
“Things have gone remarkably well,” Jordan said during a recent interview in his office. “The fine dining concept that Bill has come up with from a food standpoint has been very well-received. It hasn’t cannibalized any of our business from the casual concept.
“It almost seems like we have two fully operational restaurants now. The members enjoy that. Some of them are going to a game, and they want to come up in shorts and they want to have a pizza before they go over to the ballpark. Others want a more formal experience and come to the penthouse. Those people are interchangeable.”
The 30th-floor ballroom has been updated and the 31st floor (Thirtyone Kitchen) redone to reflect a relaxed dress code and friendlier price point on food, Jordan said. With cigar, billiards and wine rooms and a quintessential view of the city, the penthouse offers an experience Tulsans have been accustomed to since the club’s inception in 1967.
PHX Architecture (Arizona) and ClubDesign Associates (Fort Worth, Texas) handled the architecture and design, and the construction was carried out locally by Flintco.
Summit Club retained 95% of its staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and has upped its personnel from 65 to almost 90, Jordan said.
“The cost of goods and the availability of goods have made it harder to break out of this pandemic,” he said. “The staffing crisis is pretty real. A good 25% to 35% of the workforce is just not coming back to the restaurant industry being so heavily reliant on tip income in the public sector.”
To offset that, the Summit Club pays employees a living wage and offers health insurance, Jordan said.
“That has helped us to the degree that people looking for that stability have left the general restaurant business and come to work for the club, he said. “But at the same time, the pool is just shallower out there and hiring has been a challenge.”
Club membership dropped by about 200 heading into the summer of 2020, but it has since risen to 1,700, where it is currently capped, Jordan said.
“It’s nice that the demand is that high,” he said. “The club’s visibility from where it was five years ago has come back to the forefront. … One of the things I’m seeing coming out of the pandemic that is really encouraging to me is that we feel like we have really raised the bar with the penthouse remodel.
“While Covid has really shredded this industry to pieces, I think that Tulsa, and Tulsa restaurateurs in general, still have a strong desire to put this place on the map as a culinary mecca. Doing our part of that is really what the goal was. I eventually want to be known as the best fine dining restaurant in the region, not just the state. I would say that we’re not too far off from that now.”
<&rule>
Bank of America Center building
Height: 412.01 feet
Floors: 32
Constructed: 1967
About: “Designed locally by architectural firm Kelley and Marshall, and sitting on the site of the former Tulsa County court house, the structure has been a staple of the downtown skyline for decades and was constructed during a downtown building boom that lasted from the early 1960s until 1984.”
<&rdpEm>Source: tulsahistorical.org</&rdpEm>
<&rule>
Featured video