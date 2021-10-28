Leaders rap on diversity, equity at Tulsa Regional Chamber's State of Inclusion event

"I'm still surprised that in 2021 we're having this conversation of equal pay for equal work," Rocha said. "I hope that every organization here considers the mayor's challenge to create equity with payment to women."

The second part of the Chamber's program was moderated by Tom Vincent, shareholder at the law firm GableGotwals and co-chair of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee. That discussion focused on vendor diversity and featured Janet Huber, director of inclusion at BOK Financial, and Dominick Ard’is, founder and CEO of innovation accelerator ACT House.

"Sometimes you are so in the heat of everything and at the speed of business that you go with the usual suspects that you've been working with because, one, you trust them," Ard'is said. "You know them and you like them."

He said, though, that it's important "to look at other individuals who are experts in this area in order to bring them in."

To diversify its vendor base, BOK Financial "engaged a data aggregator to help us understand we have 9,000 vendors," Huber said. "What do they look like? Who are they?

The work paid off, she said, citing that the average diversity supplier engagement for organizations is about 5.9%.