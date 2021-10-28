Leaders rap on diversity, equity at Tulsa Regional Chamber's State of Inclusion event

As pie supplier for fast-food giant McDonald's, Tulsa-based Bama Companies has to think large-scale.
But when it comes to diversity spending, sometimes a strategy, like a dessert, needs to be sliced, said Isaac Rocha, chief inclusion officer for Bama.
"A lot of organizations and team members get stuck on the direct side," he said. "And I understand. We make six million pies a day. That's about four million apple pies. That's a lot of apples. And to source that is going to be challenging just in retrospect.
"It doesn't have to be that you switch an entire firm over, legal or marketing or PR. Maybe it's just the project. Or think about where you get your food every week for your luncheons. Are they from different communities? So, there are ways to look at diversity spending without getting caught up on the direct side, which can be overwhelming."
Rocha was featured speaker Thursday at the Tulsa Regional Chamber's State of Inclusion event at Marriott Tulsa Hotel Southern Hills. He told the audience how women's jobs were found to be almost twice as vulnerable to the pandemic as men's jobs. Rocha also touched on how Bama reaches out to minorities and Mayor G.T. Bynum's Pay Equity Pledge.
Created in partnership with the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women in 2021, the Pay Equity Pledge is a voluntary, employer-led initiative designed to close the gender pay gap in the city of Tulsa.
"I'm still surprised that in 2021 we're having this conversation of equal pay for equal work," Rocha said. "I hope that every organization here considers the mayor's challenge to create equity with payment to women."
The second part of the Chamber's program was moderated by Tom Vincent, shareholder at the law firm GableGotwals and co-chair of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee. That discussion focused on vendor diversity and featured Janet Huber, director of inclusion at BOK Financial, and Dominick Ard’is, founder and CEO of innovation accelerator ACT House.
"Sometimes you are so in the heat of everything and at the speed of business that you go with the usual suspects that you've been working with because, one, you trust them," Ard'is said. "You know them and you like them."
He said, though, that it's important "to look at other individuals who are experts in this area in order to bring them in."
To diversify its vendor base, BOK Financial "engaged a data aggregator to help us understand we have 9,000 vendors," Huber said. "What do they look like? Who are they?
The work paid off, she said, citing that the average diversity supplier engagement for organizations is about 5.9%.
"And we are at 5.4% without even trying," Huber said. "I think that's really exciting as we start to develop our program."
Ard'is compared improving diversity to implementing a morning routine or exercise goal.
"… Just focus on getting 2% better each day in the very thing that you are charting," he said. "If you continuously just keep chip away at it, whether you spend 10 minutes on it each day, 15 minutes … and you have some group thinking around it, you can start to see those change in dynamics.
"It's a beautiful thing because Tulsa is very intentional about this in a lot of ways. What's happening is that the perception side of it is turning into reality."