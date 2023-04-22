In this new series called Leaders Next Door, I’m trying to find beliefs and ideas around leadership and business worth sharing. While it’s popular to read up on the lives and quirks of leaders who make headlines nationally, I want to share thoughts of the leaders next door, who are transforming Tulsa. Far too many of them do so without you knowing much about them personally.

I’m starting with Wendy Thomas, who just happens to be doing what might be the future of work for more people: She’s becoming a company of one.

For 21 years, she’s had the top job at Leadership Tulsa, which has given thousands of Tulsans a chance to learn more about opportunities and issues so they can make a difference. But she’s announced she’s leaving this summer for a new adventure. In our conversation, she shared a little about her story, what has helped her as a leader and what she likes to pass on to others.

What brought you to Tulsa?

So I first came to Tulsa to attend the University of Tulsa out of high school in Bartlesville. I got a literature degree and then I left and I went to Madison, Wisconsin, where I got my master’s in arts administration. Then I went to West Virginia on what I call a career adventure. I was the first full-time, year-round employee at a summer stock musical theatre company. So I did fundraising, marketing logistics all winter long. And then in the summer, I helped the house manager sell tickets and do all the stuff that needed to be done. I came back to Tulsa in 1994.

I joined the Arts and Humanities Council as marketing and development director. And within six months, my boss resigned. And he was about the third executive director in as many years and the board was exhausted. So they made me interim director. I had no idea of what I didn’t know. So all about the same time, I then became executive director. I met my husband. And then my mom got sick. And she passed away when I was just about 30. So you know, that makes you kind of reevaluate.

When did you know you were a leader?

When I was a Girl Scout and got my Silver Leadership Award. I didn’t get the gold. That was a little too much work.

When did your resume take a turn in another direction?

After Sept. 11, I got this huge urge to impact the community in a deeper way. I still love the arts, much of my volunteerism has been arts related. My friend told me this job at Leadership Tulsa was opening up. It was actually a smaller budget and a smaller staff. There was something about it that had just spoken to me.

Any personal mantras that have guided you?

Every wall is a door. It’s Ralph Waldo Emerson. Another one that I have said to many young people is life is long. Some of the young people I mentor are in such a hurry for things to happen. Life is long. You’re gonna have a chance to do more than one thing.

What worries you?

The political polarization. And it’s getting to the point where it’s harder and harder to actually bring people together to listen to each other. We’re still doing it at Leadership Tulsa. And we have an amazing team and we’re bringing in lots of good tools to help. But I worry about that.

What keeps you up at night?

My cat, Circe.

What are some of your favorite life or work hacks?

Turn off all push notifications on your phone. Well, I guess I do get text messages. But I keep my phone off, much to my husband’s chagrin, because he can never get a hold of me. I use the old hack for dealing with my email the way we were taught to deal with physical mail, which was, I delete it, I delegate it, I respond to it immediately. And I keep a list of things that are going to take a longer response. And also always, always, always do the first draft. I like to give a gift of not starting with a blank piece of paper when you are working with a board or a staff. In a draft, here are some of my thoughts now help me make it better. So that way people have an opportunity to collaborate.

I really love different kinds of mental models to use for breaking down complex issues. And one of my favorites these days is: What’s our circle of concern? What’s our circle of control? And then where can we have influence?

You are leaving Leadership Tulsa and heading off on your own? Why the change?

So what I am going to be doing is consulting with primarily nonprofits and organizations. I want to take the things I’ve learned over the last 30 years and encourage the heart and the work of others.

All the greats have a person, someone essential who was part of the success. Who is that for you?

So in my early life, it was probably my mother. Encouraged my heart and all of those things. And then my husband, Ralph Bendel. He spent 47 years at Philbrook Museum as the head groundskeeper. He has been the perfect combination of a feminist in a modern way and chivalrous in an old-fashioned way. I fell in love with him for his omelets. He worried about my completely empty fridge at home.

What do you think the future looks like?

I think as individuals, what I’m seeing more and more is people becoming companies of one. I watch people in my life who are so clear on what their authentic work is to do in the world. And then they find ways to go out and make it happen. And that’s kind of what I’m going to try and do, too. So it’s a future where you work for many people. Not one. Some of our support structures are not well suited for that, like health care. But there is so much technological disruption. I imagine how an artist felt when photography came along, right? But what came out of that was modernism and, you know, abstract expressionism and all these new ways to be an artist where you didn’t have to try to recreate reality with paint.

What is something that you had to let go of?

Being in control of everything.

When did you finally let that go?

Tomorrow.

I love that answer.

Yeah, it’s a work in progress.

What drives that?

When anything goes wrong, I always go, first, to myself: What could I have done differently? I remember actually going to a therapist once and really, that was an aha moment. Like, oh, sometimes things can go wrong and it has nothing to do with what you did or didn’t do. That’s not an easy lesson for me.

Has therapy been a big thing for you?

At certain points along the way. I always tell people, you know, do all the things. Have a great group of friends, have self-help books and get an executive coach. And in the times in your life when your spouse can no longer stand to listen to you talk about it, pay someone to listen to you talk about.

We are told we need to move the needle on things. What would you say you have moved?

I think we moved the definition of what leadership in Tulsa looks like. Rather than being the leaders from the largest corporations and institutions, we went out and said to people: If you want to make a difference in this community, we can help you build the knowledge, skills and networks you need to make that happen. And you don’t have to wait to be tapped. And I’m not the only person who’s done that. I haven’t done it alone here. I haven’t done it alone in the community. But I think we have broadened the definition of what a leader is.