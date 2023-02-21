A longtime Utica Square store known for its woolen clothing and blankets is closing this week.
The last day of business for Pendleton, 1828 Utica Square, will be Friday, a store representative said by phone Tuesday.
The company has had a venue in the neighborhood shopping center for close to 20 years, the store official said. Before that, its local store was in south Tulsa.
Pendleton is a family-owned company established in 1863 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
