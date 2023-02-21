A longtime Utica Square store known for its woolen clothing and blankets is closing this week.

The last day of business for Pendleton, 1828 Utica Square, will be Friday, a store representative said by phone Tuesday.

The company has had a venue in the neighborhood shopping center for close to 20 years, the store official said. Before that, its local store was in south Tulsa.

Pendleton is a family-owned company established in 1863 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

