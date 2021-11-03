 Skip to main content
Laser tattoo removal business locates in Oklahoma City
Laser tattoo removal business locates in Oklahoma City

Removery is locating the brand's first location in Oklahoma in the Belle Isle Shopping Center, just off the NW Expressway.

A laser tattoo removal service has opened a new studio in Oklahoma City.

Removery is partnering with The Dragonfly Home, a non-profit dedicated to providing care for survivors of human trafficking in Oklahoma City and throughout the state.

