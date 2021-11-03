Laser tattoo removal business locates in Oklahoma City

From Staff Reports
A laser tattoo removal service has opened a new studio in Oklahoma City.
Removery is locating the brand's first location in Oklahoma in the Belle Isle Shopping Center, just off the NW Expressway.
Removery is partnering with The Dragonfly Home, a non-profit dedicated to providing care for survivors of human trafficking in Oklahoma City and throughout the state.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.