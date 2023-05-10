Broken Arrow officials say they've been told that the 102 acres near the Creek Turnpike purchased by a developer in hopes of bringing back Bell's Amusement Park will be going back up for sale.

Santa Cruz Seaside Co. purchased the land on the south side of Kenosha Street in August 2021, with plans that included a possible new version of the amusement park that Tulsans grew to love while it operated at Expo Square.

However, city officials say the company never submitted an application for any kind of development on the property.

A news release Wednesday states the California-based firm alerted Broken Arrow city management that it would not be pursuing development and will soon list the property for sale with a local real estate professional.

“My company has been focused for most of the last year on other projects within our portfolio," Santa Cruz Seaside CEO Karl J. Rice said in an email to City Manager Michael Spurgeon. Rice added the company believes the land has potential as a "desirable location" but made the decision to try to sell.

In a statement, Spurgeon said he appreciated the notification, especially "given the community-wide interest in this site."

“I look forward to the day when a development application for this property is brought before the city to review so staff can thoroughly evaluate the potential impacts a valid proposal would have," the city manager stated.

Bell’s Amusement Park closed after the 2006 season at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds when the county didn’t renew the park’s lease due to issues related to the park’s business plan.

Some residents had objected to the possible development in Broken Arrow, including crowding a City Council meeting in January 2022 to air concerns. The following month, city councilors were told plans for the development were slowing.

In a meeting Feb. 15, 2022, with city leaders, Rice said Santa Cruz Seaside Co. "would take its time to conduct research and look at all options to help determine what it would do with the land."