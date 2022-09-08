 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Know someone looking for a job? Come to the Tulsa World Career Fair

The next Tulsa World Career Fair is Thursday in the Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave. in Tulsa.

It’s time for Tulsa’s largest career fair.

The Tulsa World Media Co. is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave. It is free and open to the public.

More than 50 employers with jobs to fill will be there. They will be hiring for customer service, sales, manufacturing, administration, trucking and more.

Job seekers should come prepared with their resumes. There will be a resource center where you can make copies or even work on your resume.

Some employers will do interviews during the event, and many attendees are hired on the spot each year.

