Know someone looking for a job? Come to the Tulsa World Career Fair

Tulsa’s largest career fair is coming up.

Tulsa World Media Company has partnered with Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and Green Country Workforce. With a booth, you’ll get in front of more than 1,000 job seekers.

This event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. It is free and open to the public.

“For years, Tulsa World Media Co. has hosted Tulsa’s largest career fair,” said Bernie Heller, Tulsa World Media Co. president. “By providing a space where companies with positions can connect with job seekers, everyone wins.”

The career fair will be in the Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave.

The keynote speaker is Kari Mirabal, who will share innovative networking strategies. She will present two workshops at the event: “Career Dating: Tools for Success” and “Top 10 LinkedIn Profile Must Haves.” The workshops start at 10:30 a.m.