Know someone looking for a job? Come to the Tulsa World Career Fair

It’s time for Tulsa’s largest career fair.

The Tulsa World Media Co. is hosting the fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. It is free and open to the public.

More than 60 employers with jobs to fill will be in attendance. They are hiring for customer service, sales, manufacturing, administrative, trucking and more.

“For years, Tulsa World Media Co. has hosted Tulsa’s largest career fair,” said Bernie Heller, Tulsa World Media Co. president. “By providing a space where companies with positions can connect with job seekers, everyone wins.”

The career fair will be in the Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave.

“The Tulsa World has always been proud of the success we’ve had with our traditional in-person career fairs,” said Kathryn Bezler, Tulsa World Media Co. classified manager. “It’s because of this success and experience that we are confident in our ability to deliver quality results for both companies offering positions and job seekers.”

Learn more at tulsacareerfair.com.

