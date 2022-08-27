Know someone looking for a job? Come to the Tulsa World Career Fair

It’s time for Tulsa’s largest career fair.

The Tulsa World Media Co. is hosting the fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is free and open to the public.

More than 50 employers with jobs to fill will be in attendance. They are hiring for customer service, sales, manufacturing, administrative, trucking and more.

Serious job seekers should come prepared with their resumes to give potential employers. There is a resource center where you can make copies or even work on your resume. Some employers will do interviews during the event and each year many attendees get hired on the spot.

This is a great opportunity for anyone that is looking for a job or a new career to explore some great opportunities.

“For years, Tulsa World Media Co. has hosted Tulsa’s largest career fair,” said Misti Rinehart, the Tulsa World’s advertising director. “By providing a space where companies with positions can connect with job seekers, everyone wins.”

The career fair will be in the Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave.

“The Tulsa World has always been proud of the success we’ve had with our traditional in-person career fairs,” said Kathryn Bezler, Lee Enterprises South Region advertising operations director. “It’s because of this success and experience that we are confident in our ability to deliver quality results for both companies offering positions and job seekers.”

Learn more at tulsaworld.com/events/careerfair.

Featured video: