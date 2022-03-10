Know someone looking for a job? Come to the Tulsa World Career Fair

More than 60 employers with jobs to fill will be at Thursday’s Tulsa World Career Fair. They are hiring for customer service, sales, manufacturing, administrative, trucking and more.

The fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. It is free and open to the public.

The career fair will be in the Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave.

“For years, Tulsa World Media Co. has hosted Tulsa’s largest career fair,” said Bernie Heller, Tulsa World Media Co. president. “By providing a space where companies with positions can connect with job seekers, everyone wins.”

