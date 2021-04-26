KitchenAid, Senior PGA Championship title sponsor, has deep business roots in Tulsa

Whirlpool's legacy in Tulsa dates back more than a quarter-century, which makes the city's hosting a pro golf tournament named for one of its brands a natural.
KitchenAid is presenting sponsor of the Senior PGA Championship, which will be held May 27-30 at Southern Hills Country Club.
"Over 80% of the products that you would buy from us in the United States are made in the United States," said Jeff Noel, vice president of communications and public affairs at Whirlpool Corporation, which has a plant in Tulsa. "We have 1,800 colleagues inside this facility who are making some of the best cooking products anywhere in the world. We needed a vehicle to be able to tell that story."
Noel on Monday toured Whirlpool's Tulsa operations with former tournament champion Ken Tanigawa.
"We really like being affiliated with an organization that is values-driven and allows us to really talk about what matters most, and that's the people who put on the tournament, the people who volunteer and the people who build and make great products, especially our products," Noel said.
Whirlpool began operations in Cherokee Industrial Park in 1996. Its initial cost was funded with $26 million from a half-cent sales tax approved by Tulsa County voters in 1994.
"We were looking where to put the facility," Noel said. "We weren't tied to this area at all. We needed a brand new facility, a stand-alone operation. We could have put that anywhere.
"I remember Bill Marohn, who was our vice chairman at the time, led the search. He looked at all these communities. One of his comments to me was, 'We chose the right place because the people of Tulsa are very, very special.'
"That's the reason you have the longevity. That's the reason you have the ongoing sequence of investments — because we believe in our people."
Founded in 1911 and headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, Whirlpool is the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances. The company posted revenues of at least $20 billion for five consecutive years until pandemic-riddled 2020, when sales dropped slightly, to $19.5 billion.
A year ago, Whirlpool announced the opening of a new $55 million, 800,000-square-foot Factory Distribution Center in Tulsa, roughly doubling its footprint at the site.
The KitchenAid sponsorship will begin with the 2011 Senior PGA Championship, at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
"When the opportunity came up, it was less about hitching our wagon with golf and more about using the opportunity to communicate the great communities where these tournaments are being held," Noel said.
"For us, it was being able to showcase our brand with a sport that's all about relationships and all about creating lasting memories of those relationships, which all comes around to the culinary and cooking side of KitchenAid.
"It's also about being able to talk about great communities, and Tulsa obviously is a fantastic community."