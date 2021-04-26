KitchenAid, Senior PGA Championship title sponsor, has deep business roots in Tulsa

Whirlpool's legacy in Tulsa dates back more than a quarter-century, which makes the city's hosting a pro golf tournament named for one of its brands a natural.

KitchenAid is presenting sponsor of the Senior PGA Championship, which will be held May 27-30 at Southern Hills Country Club.

"Over 80% of the products that you would buy from us in the United States are made in the United States," said Jeff Noel, vice president of communications and public affairs at Whirlpool Corporation, which has a plant in Tulsa. "We have 1,800 colleagues inside this facility who are making some of the best cooking products anywhere in the world. We needed a vehicle to be able to tell that story."

Noel on Monday toured Whirlpool's Tulsa operations with former tournament champion Ken Tanigawa.

"We really like being affiliated with an organization that is values-driven and allows us to really talk about what matters most, and that's the people who put on the tournament, the people who volunteer and the people who build and make great products, especially our products," Noel said.

Whirlpool began operations in Cherokee Industrial Park in 1996. Its initial cost was funded with $26 million from a half-cent sales tax approved by Tulsa County voters in 1994.