Kinetic announces fiberoptic internet for BA

BROKEN ARROW — Kinetic announced plans for a multi-year initiative to bring fiber internet to 90 percent of the homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area. The fiber investment will power broadband, voice, productivity and entertainment services with unparalleled speed and reliability.

This investment will give residents and businesses in the area access to fast, reliable fiber to navigate the internet safely from home with no lag times while they work, school or stream entertainment services.

“This exciting announcement from Kinetic could bring new opportunities for our citizens,” said Debra Wimpee, Broken Arrow mayor. “Especially now, more than ever, expanding access to high-speed internet is so important to make sure everyone has the connectivity they deserve in a thriving city like Broken Arrow.”

Engineering for the project is ongoing, and Kinetic is staffing up construction crews to begin the work later this year. Residents of Broken Arrow will see crews working on fiber roll out in their areas in the coming months. Additionally, in October, the company will open a retail space at 5301 S. Elm St.