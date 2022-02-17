Kansas-based fork lift company to open location at Tulsa Port of Catoosa

A Wichita, Kansas-based company that services and sells forklifts is expanding to the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.

The City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority approved a lease Thursday for Lift Parts Service, LLC, the oldest lift truck company in Kansas.

It will operate in a 4,000-square-foot building on 2.7 acres on 802 W. Caney Road.

"This building is sort of an anomaly within the port, Port Director David Yarbrough said. "It is too small to be of use for just about any of our normal tenants. Most of our tenants are at 20,000 (square feet), 40,000, 50,000 and up."

He added, however, that "somehow, they heard about the Port of Catoosa and drove through here and said, 'we have to be at the Port of Catoosa.'"

The total monthly lease, scheduled to begin March 1, is for $3,029.58 monthly, which equates to $36,354.96 per year. The Tulsa Port's Facilities Authority purchased the building from a bankrupt tenant in 2006.

Under the three-part lease pact, the Facilities Authority would lease the ground from the Port Authority, with the Facilities Authority leasing the property and the FA-owned building to Lift Parts.