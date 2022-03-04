Junior Achievement of Oklahoma receives $50,000 donation

The money will fund Junior Achievement programs such as JA Inspire Career Exploration Fair (both virtual and on-site), JA Finance Park and JA BizTown. Throughout a four-year relationship, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma has reached almost 50,000 rural students, sharing with them the tenets of fiscal responsibility.

"The Masonic Fraternity is proud to support financial literacy education programs such as those offered by Junior Achievement," Scott Vincent, grand master of Masons in Oklahoma, said in a statement. "The financial knowledge gained in this program will empower students to make good financial decisions as they begin their adult lives."