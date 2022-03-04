 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junior Achievement of Oklahoma receives $50,000 donation

  • Updated
  • 0

The Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma has donated $50,000 to Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, a nonprofit based in Tulsa.

The money will fund Junior Achievement programs such as JA Inspire Career Exploration Fair (both virtual and on-site), JA Finance Park and JA BizTown. Throughout a four-year relationship, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma has reached almost 50,000 rural students, sharing with them the tenets of fiscal responsibility.

"The Masonic Fraternity is proud to support financial literacy education programs such as those offered by Junior Achievement," Scott Vincent, grand master of Masons in Oklahoma, said in a statement. "The financial knowledge gained in this program will empower students to make good financial decisions as they begin their adult lives."

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Signal Russian Sanctions Are Sending China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert