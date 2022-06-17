June car auction in Tulsa generates $17 million in sales

A car auction held June 9-11 at SageNet Center at Expo Square generated $17 million, according to Mecum Auctions, the Wisconsin-based event sponsor.
A total of 643 vehicles were put up for auction at the second annual event, which achieved a 77% sell-through rate.
Top sales featured classic, muscles and high-performance cars. Sold for the biggest price ($409,750) was a 1965 Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series Roadster (CSX4343).
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
