June car auction in Tulsa generates $17 million in sales

A car auction held June 9-11 at SageNet Center at Expo Square generated $17 million, according to Mecum Auctions, the Wisconsin-based event sponsor.

A total of 643 vehicles were put up for auction at the second annual event, which achieved a 77% sell-through rate.

Top sales featured classic, muscles and high-performance cars. Sold for the biggest price ($409,750) was a 1965 Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series Roadster (CSX4343). 

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

