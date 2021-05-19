JPMorgan Chase gives quarter-million dollars to 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission

To further its support for Black entrepreneurship in Tulsa, JPMorgan Chase announced Tuesday that it has contributed $250,000 to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
Half of the money will be earmarked for the Black Commerce Street track of Economic Empowerment Day, a June 1 conference that will discuss closing the racial wealth gap. “Black Commerce Street” is the track focused on entrepreneurs and business owners.
“As we remember this horrifyingly tragic event from our past, it’s critical that we all commit to the work that must happen today — building a better future with an inclusive recovery that will provide greater opportunity for everyone,” Ashley Townsend, a Chase relationship banker and co-chair of the bank’s local Black Organization for Leadership Development employee group, said in a statement.
“JPMorgan Chase is committed to taking down the barriers that have propagated inequality for too long, to the detriment of too many. We thank the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission for its vital work of remembering, honoring, of healing and hope. We’re proud to be their partner — and to be the partner of all others who have added their support. The progress we make will be made together.”
Two JPMorgan Chase leaders will be among the experts speaking at the conference, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 1 at the Cox Business Center.
Tosh Ernest, head of wealth for Advancing Black Pathways, is a panelist on “The Way Forward: Innovations in Partnerships.” Racquel Oden, head of national sales for Chase consumer banking, will open the Black Commerce Street track in a fireside chat with John Rogers Jr. of Ariel Investments. The discussion will be about the importance of entrepreneurship in shaping communities and will be moderated by Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., president and CEO of Black Enterprise.
Other featured speakers include Hill Harper, event co-host and founder/CEO of TheBlackWallStreet.com; Ohio congresswoman Joyce Beatty; and Marc Morial, executive director of the National Urban League.
“Commissioners are grateful to funders like JPMorgan Chase who have been dedicated to correcting racial disparities in their own spaces for many years and who are joining with us during the Centennial to further that mission,” Phil Armstrong, project director of the Centennial Commission, said in a statement.
“We believe Economic Empowerment Day will bring experts and attendees together to catalyze change in how we invest in Black businesses and Black communities. Closing the racial wealth gap requires changes at all levels of wealth — individuals, businesses and investors — we hope you’ll join us to see what role you can take in making America more equitable.”
Virtual tickets for Economic Empowerment Day also are available and virtual ticket holders will have online access to the entire event through Aug. 28. Persons may register online at www.Tulsa2021.org/eed.
JPMorgan Chase has contributed $355,000 to the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation over the past couple years to expand TEDC’s small business and entrepreneurship programming.
With 300 local employees and 27 branches, JPMorgan Chase has 900,000 customers and clients across Oklahoma. It has invested more than $5 million with Oklahoma non-profits since 2014, including a $2 million grant to improve career education opportunities for youth in the state.