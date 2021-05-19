JPMorgan Chase gives quarter-million dollars to 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission

To further its support for Black entrepreneurship in Tulsa, JPMorgan Chase announced Tuesday that it has contributed $250,000 to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

Half of the money will be earmarked for the Black Commerce Street track of Economic Empowerment Day, a June 1 conference that will discuss closing the racial wealth gap. “Black Commerce Street” is the track focused on entrepreneurs and business owners.

“As we remember this horrifyingly tragic event from our past, it’s critical that we all commit to the work that must happen today — building a better future with an inclusive recovery that will provide greater opportunity for everyone,” Ashley Townsend, a Chase relationship banker and co-chair of the bank’s local Black Organization for Leadership Development employee group, said in a statement.

“JPMorgan Chase is committed to taking down the barriers that have propagated inequality for too long, to the detriment of too many. We thank the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission for its vital work of remembering, honoring, of healing and hope. We’re proud to be their partner — and to be the partner of all others who have added their support. The progress we make will be made together.”