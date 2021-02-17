JPMorgan Chase gives $250,000 to Tulsa Economic Development Corp.

JPMorgan Chase is contributing $250,000 to the the Tulsa Economic Development Corp. (TEDC) to help it expand its small business and entrepreneurship programming.
“TEDC is elevating its commitment to entrepreneurial development and education by establishing a new division that expands existing initiatives and creates new opportunities,” Rose Washington, CEO of TEDC, said in a statement. “COVID-19 wreaked havoc on small enterprises, forcing many to pivot for survival. Critical resources must be made available to help save those who lack access. We are grateful to have Chase as a partner who shares our vision and believes in the economic prowess of Main Street.”
TEDC has helped the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County distribute financial support to local businesses during the coronavirus.
With support from JPMorgan Chase, TEDC’s Small Business University will empower a new generation of start-ups and strengthen more existing businesses through expanded entrepreneurial development courses. Through Sky’s the Limit, a virtual coaching and mentoring platform, TEDC and its partners will offer business owners access to strategic guidance from both local and national experts.
Also, TEDC FORWARD (Franchising Opportunities Reinforced With Assistance Rewards Development) will launch an accelerator that identifies franchise-worthy, single-site businesses and guide them through the franchise development process.
“JPMorgan Chase is proud of our state’s entrepreneurial spirit, This investment supports local businesses in a time of crisis,” Ginger Kollmann, the bank’s market leader in Tulsa and head of private banking in Oklahoma, said in a statement.
With 300 local employees and 27 branches, JPMorgan Chase has 900,000 customers and clients across Oklahoma. It has invested more than $5 million with Oklahoma nonprofits since 2014, including a $2 million grant to improve career education opportunities for youth in the state.
“Working together, we can make sure that small-business owners, including those from our underserved communities, are able to provide for their employees, their customers and their families in this difficult time,” Ryan Kirk, Oklahoma region market executive for Middle Market Banking at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, said in a statement.
