Jobless claims increase for fourth consecutive week

First-time claims for unemployment benefits in the state increased 14% last week when compared to the prior seven-day period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor said 2,585 workers filed initial claims for unemployment benefits the week ending Saturday, 400 more than filed the week ending March 19, according to upwardly revised figures.

Oklahoma was third in the nation among states in the largest increase in claims for the week ending March 19 at 400.

Initial claims have increased four consecutive weeks in the state, or nearly 80%, since bottoming out Feb. 26 with 1,439 claims.

Continued claims, meanwhile, declined 6.6%, or from 11,622 the week March 12 to 10,856 claims the week ending March 19. Continued claims are those filed after at least one week of unemployment.

The weekly trends are reflected in the four-week moving averages for each respective claims category.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 1,779 the week ending March 19 to 2,066 claims the week ending Saturday.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 11,851 the week ending March 12 to 11,583 claims the week ending March 19.

Shelley Zumwalt, executive director with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, said the initial claims increase is consistent with historical trends.

“Oklahoma continues to report unemployment numbers that fall well below pre-pandemic numbers, and we are consistently seeing record-setting workforce participation,” Zumwalt said. “Also, in February, Oklahoma added nearly 7,000 nonfarm jobs. This increase in jobs and the steady decline in our continued claims four-week moving average are significant indicators of the strength of our economy.”

Nationwide, 26 states, including every Oklahoma bordering state except Missouri, saw an increase in initial claims last week.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 14,000 to 202,000, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

Continued claims declined by 35,000 at the national level to 1,307,000 for the week ending March 19.

