Job fair scheduled Thursday at Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa International Airport will hold a job fair Thursday to prepare for the summer travel season.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schwab Hall inside the airport, 7777 Airport Drive.

Hiring will be Tulsa International Airport, Avis Budget Group, Delaware North, Hudson Group, Omni Air Transport, Transportation Security Administration and UCBM (Unicare Building Maintenance).

Jobs will be available with TSA and in the areas of food, retail, rental cars, janitorial service, airport police and maintenance.

Attendees may park free in the parking garage across from the terminal. Parking passes will be given to attendees inside at the event.

