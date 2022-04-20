 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Job fair scheduled Thursday at Tulsa International Airport

Airport (copy) (copy)

The renovated Schwab Hall lobby at the Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa is pictured in 2020.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

Tulsa International Airport will hold a job fair Thursday to prepare for the summer travel season.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schwab Hall inside the airport, 7777 Airport Drive.

Hiring will be Tulsa International Airport, Avis Budget Group, Delaware North, Hudson Group, Omni Air Transport, Transportation Security Administration and UCBM (Unicare Building Maintenance).

Jobs will be available with TSA and in the areas of food, retail, rental cars, janitorial service, airport police and maintenance.

Attendees may park free in the parking garage across from the terminal. Parking passes will be given to attendees inside at the event.

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

