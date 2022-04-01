 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jewelry store and two eateries coming to Woodland Hills Mall

  • 0

Woodland Hills Mall is welcoming three new businesses in April: a jewelry store, a hot dog shop, and a pizza and sandwich restaurant.

Lovisa opens April 1 next to Hollister. It is a jewelry brand that caters to women, with 150 new styles delivered to stores each week. An Australian based company with locations worldwide, Lovisa sells everything from necklaces to rings, hair accessories and ear-piercing services.

Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast and Rosati's will open later in April.

Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast, which will be located next to Subway, specializes in using a stick to deep fry its signature items. The Korean rice hotdogs have fillings that range from mozzarella cheese to squid ink to potato.

Rosati's, which will set up next to Chick-fil-A, features Chicago-style deep dish, double dough, thin crust and gluten-free pizzas, as well as wings, salads, pastas and sandwiches. With founding origins in Naples, Italy, the chain has more than 200 franchises in the United States.

