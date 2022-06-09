Jenks mall construction to resume this year, Simon Premium Outlets announces

Construction at the site of Tulsa Premium Outlets, a proposed outlet mall just south of the Creek Turnpike in Jenks, is to resume in 2022 after it was essentially halted since March 2020 during the pandemic.
"This rapidly growing and thriving market is well-positioned for Simon's vision of value-oriented shopping and will serve as a regional draw," Simon Premium Outlets said in a news release.
The center will be approximately 330,000 square feet and feature almost 100 retailers, with a grand opening targeted for 2024, the release states.
Tulsa Premium Outlets LLC purchased 51 acres for the Jenks project for $12 million.
In the original No. 2 tax increment financing economic development agreement, the city of Jenks agreed to reimburse Simon for certain public improvement TIF projects.
A TIF is a public financing method that diverts property tax revenues from the TIF district to pay for public improvements there over a specified span. Jenks’ No. 2 TIF is generally bounded by the Creek Turnpike on the north, the Arkansas River on the east, Polecat Creek on the south and Elm Street on the west.
When Tulsa Premium Outlets was announced, it was expected to generate 400 construction jobs and 800 part-time and permanent jobs.
