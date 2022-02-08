Jenks mall construction still on hold as builder continues rebound from pandemic

"That was related to reimbursements related to the TIF," he said. "There's been no payment to Simon for any of the work that they have done on the infrastructure. That was for them to submit reimbursement under the TIF. The TIF is still in place.

"That's not to say a new agreement with them can't be reached on timing for submitting a reimbursement."

A TIF is a public financing method that diverts property tax revenues from the TIF district to pay for public improvements there over a specified span. Jenks’ No. 2 TIF is generally bounded by the Creek Turnpike on the north, the Arkansas River on the east, Polecat Creek on the south and Elm Street on the west.

When Tulsa Premium Outlets was announced, it was expected to generate 400 construction jobs and 800 part-time and permanent jobs.

Efforts to reach a company official were unsuccessful Tuesday. Shrout said he talks monthly with Simon, with whom municipal officials "still enjoy a very good relationship," he said. "I don't have any update on the project, but that's kind of where we are."

