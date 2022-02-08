Jenks mall construction still on hold as builder continues rebound from pandemic

Construction on a proposed outlet mall in Jenks has been at a COVID-19-related standstill for about two years, and a local official remains unsure when it might resume.
"They own the property, obviously, because they have started construction, so we're optimistic here that this will get started at some point," Jenks City Manager Christopher Shrout said by phone. "I think it's a matter of 'when' and not 'if.'"
Construction at the site of Tulsa Premium Outlets, a proposed 340,000-square-foot outlet mall just south of the Creek Turnpike in Jenks, has been halted essentially since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
Curtailing in-person shopping habits, the public health crisis prompted Simon Property Group, which operates Jenks mall builder Simon Premium Outlets, to immediately suspend $1 billion of capital for redevelopment and development in the United States and internationally, according to company documents.
Simon's recent economic health, however, appears to be on the mend.
The company this week reported earnings that more than doubled in 2021, going from $1.1 billion in 2020 to $2.24 billion. Occupancy has increased 2.1% to 93.4%, and company investment is prevalent nationwide, according to Simon's financial records.
A Simon mixed-use redevelopment of Phipps Plaza in Atlanta is scheduled to open in the fall. Construction also continues on other significant redevelopment projects, including The Falls (Miami, Florida), Roosevelt Field (Garden City, New York) and Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto, California).
"In 2021, we generated record annual Funds From Operations … of nearly $4.5 billion and returned approximately $2.7 billion to shareholders," Simon CEO and President David Simon said in a statement.
"We executed over 15 million square feet of leases, completed five significant domestic redevelopments, opened two new international shopping destinations and substantially increased the profitability generated from our other platform investments during the year.
"Our company is focused on unlocking value through unique and disciplined investment activities that will continue to deliver long-term growth in cash flow, (funds from operations) and dividends per share."
Tulsa Premium Outlets LLC purchased 51 acres for the Jenks project for $12 million.
In the original No. 2 tax increment financing economic development agreement, the city of Jenks agreed to reimburse Simon for certain public improvement TIF projects.
Last year, an economic agreement related to the mall project's TIF district was allowed to expire, Shrout said.
"That was related to reimbursements related to the TIF," he said. "There's been no payment to Simon for any of the work that they have done on the infrastructure. That was for them to submit reimbursement under the TIF. The TIF is still in place.
"That's not to say a new agreement with them can't be reached on timing for submitting a reimbursement."
A TIF is a public financing method that diverts property tax revenues from the TIF district to pay for public improvements there over a specified span. Jenks’ No. 2 TIF is generally bounded by the Creek Turnpike on the north, the Arkansas River on the east, Polecat Creek on the south and Elm Street on the west.
When Tulsa Premium Outlets was announced, it was expected to generate 400 construction jobs and 800 part-time and permanent jobs.
Efforts to reach a company official were unsuccessful Tuesday. Shrout said he talks monthly with Simon, with whom municipal officials "still enjoy a very good relationship," he said. "I don't have any update on the project, but that's kind of where we are."