'It's definitely a different vibe': Pandemic casts pall over in-person shopping on Black Friday

With the ubiquitous masks and hand sanitizer and occupancy limits, Black Friday was radically different from its predecessors.
But that didn’t deter some bargain hunters from participating in the traditional start to the holiday shopping season.
No doubt affected by high COVID-19 numbers and a plethora of online deals, turnout at major Tulsa shopping centers was noticeably less brisk Friday.
“It’s not as busy this year,” Tamara Miller of Henryetta said following a visit to Woodland Hills Mall. “We’ve been to several stores — Walmart, Macy’s — and there hasn’t been the traffic there normally is.”
Miller, who began her gift buying at 5 a.m., said she had no reservations about heading to stores despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s labeling of shopping in crowded stores during the holidays a “higher risk.”
“We’re all wearing our masks, sanitizing, cleaning, staying away,” she said. “We’re keeping to ourselves.
“But it’s definitely a different vibe. You can hear the ‘hi’s’ and ‘How are you?’ But you can’t see the smiles and the facial expressions. It is what it is.”
The National Retail Federation, the country’s largest retail trade group, predicts shoppers will parlay the pandemic into retail gold. It expects sales for the November and December period, which includes Small Business Saturday, to rise between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 compared with a 4% increase the year before. Holiday sales have averaged gains of 3.5% over the past five years.
Online sales could enjoy a sharper uptick heading into the holidays. Black Friday is projected to generate $10 billion in online sales, a 39% bump from the year ago period, according to Adobe Analytics, which measures sales at 80 of the top 100 U.S. online retailers. And Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving, will remain the largest online shopping day of the year with $12.7 billion in sales, a 35% jump.
Tulsan Drew Yamashita said he typically isn’t enticed by Black Friday bargains. But he and friend Lauren Katz joined a virtual waiting list at Lululemon, an athletic apparel store on Brookside, at about 8:50 a.m.
“We were driving by after the gym, so we stopped in,” he said. “We normally do most of the stuff online, but something is on sale here that we’d like to get.”
Major retailers have been offering discounts for more than a month to mitigate the post-Thanksgiving rush to stores.
Lindsay Rodgers of Tulsa and Brandie Loftis of Cushing began their shopping at 5 a.m. and were spotted at Utica Square several hours later.
“Smaller crowds, less stores open not as early,” Rodgers said, summing up the experience.
Both added they preferred shopping in-person.
“We’ll go home and do the online later,” Rodgers said.
Jennifer Hassenplug, who visited Woodland Hills on Friday morning, said patrons tried to stay out of one another’s way.
“You can see them trying to step away, step around,” she said. “It actually has made it a little better because there are not as many people out. “
Tulsa’s Kathy Washington went shopping Friday with her daughter, Stephanie.
“There are not a lot of deals compared to past deals,” Stephanie said. “It’s just kind of unexciting.”
Her mother agreed.
“It’s empty in there,” Kathy said. “I was really surprised.
“The store opened at 8 (a.m.) and we were there at 7:58 (a.m.) and there was no line. There was nobody at the door, even with a coupon special. So, that tells you what it was like.”
Video: Navigating Black Friday in a pandemic
Gallery: Black Friday 2020 photos from around Tulsa
