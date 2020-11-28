'It's definitely a different vibe': Pandemic casts pall over in-person shopping on Black Friday

With the ubiquitous masks and hand sanitizer and occupancy limits, Black Friday was radically different from its predecessors.

But that didn’t deter some bargain hunters from participating in the traditional start to the holiday shopping season.

No doubt affected by high COVID-19 numbers and a plethora of online deals, turnout at major Tulsa shopping centers was noticeably less brisk Friday.

“It’s not as busy this year,” Tamara Miller of Henryetta said following a visit to Woodland Hills Mall. “We’ve been to several stores — Walmart, Macy’s — and there hasn’t been the traffic there normally is.”

Miller, who began her gift buying at 5 a.m., said she had no reservations about heading to stores despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s labeling of shopping in crowded stores during the holidays a “higher risk.”

“We’re all wearing our masks, sanitizing, cleaning, staying away,” she said. “We’re keeping to ourselves.

“But it’s definitely a different vibe. You can hear the ‘hi’s’ and ‘How are you?’ But you can’t see the smiles and the facial expressions. It is what it is.”